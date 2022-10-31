New drainage project in Edinburg expected to be completed next spring
Hidalgo County broke ground Monday on another drainage improvement project.
This project aims to bring flood relief to residents near Edinburg around Monte Cristo Road and Hofhn Road.
The project is expected to be completed next spring.
The county is using nearly half a million dollars in federal covid money to pay for the project.
