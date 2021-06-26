New execution date set for man convicted in 1998 murder of Brownsville school teacher

A new execution date has been set for the man convicted of murdering an 85-year-old woman in 1998.

After multiple delays, Ruben Gutierrez is set to be executed on Oct. 27, 2021.

Gutierrez has been on death row for the 1998 murder of Escolastica Harrison. The school teacher’s body was found in her home with multiple stab wounds. Gutierrez was one of three men charged in her murder police said was over $600,000 Harrison had stashed in her home.

Gutierrez was supposed to be executed last June, but a federal court judge delayed it over his religious rights.

Gutierrez asked to have a chaplain with him in the death chamber, but a state policy denied that. The state has now agreed to allow hi spiritual advisor to be with him in the chamber.