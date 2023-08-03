New hearing dates set in Edinburg voter fraud case

EDINBURG – New hearing dates were set Friday in the widespread Edinburg voter fraud case.

More than 20 people were indicted last year in connection with the 2017 Edinburg Election.

Most people indicted are accused of illegally changing their addresses to the city of Edinburg before the election in order to vote, even though they did not live there.

Pre-trial hearings for Maria Aleman, Felisha Yolanda Rodriguez, Cynthia Tamez, Ruby Tamez and José Antonio Vela were pushed back to March 20.

The trial for Rosendo Rodriguez is set for April 13.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is also facing charges in the case – he is expected to head to trial in March.