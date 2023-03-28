New illegal dumping program offering reward in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 launched a new program to help crack down on illegal dumping.

As part of the Don't Mess with Precinct 3 campaign, residents get a cash reward by reporting illegal dumping activity.

Residents in rural areas of the precinct 3 said they're tired of seeing illegal dumping, which is why Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal launched the program.

Villarreal is personally sponsoring the reward program that offers up to $500. The reward program is only for illegal dumping in rural areas of Precinct 3.

Only tips that lead to citations and arrests will receive the reward.

Things people can report include the location of illegal dumping, a vehicle, what type of trash, date or if you see the person in the act. Pictures of the vehicle and person committing the dumping are also acceptable.

Those making a report can call 956-585-4509.