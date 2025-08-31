New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway 4 for SpaceX launches
A new state law is giving city leaders the authority to temporarily close down highways.
House Bill 5246 is going into effect on Monday, September 1.
Cameron County officials will no longer decided whether to closed down State Highway 4. Instead, the new law is now giving Starbase officials the authority to shut down the highway during rocket launches.
State Highway 4 is the only way to get to Boca Chica beach.
