x

New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway 4 for SpaceX launches

New law gives Starbase city leaders authority to temporarily close State Highway 4 for SpaceX launches
3 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, August 31 2025 Aug 31, 2025 August 31, 2025 1:43 PM August 31, 2025 in News - Local

A new state law is giving city leaders the authority to temporarily close down highways. 

House Bill 5246 is going into effect on Monday, September 1.

Cameron County officials will no longer decided whether to closed down State Highway 4. Instead, the new law is now giving Starbase officials the authority to shut down the highway during rocket launches.

State Highway 4 is the only way to get to Boca Chica beach.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days