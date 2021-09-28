New law paves way for psychedelic PTSD treatment for veterans

A new state law has opened the door for psychedelic treatment options for veterans struggling with mental health.

House Bill 1802, created by State Rep. Alex Dominguez (D-Brownsville), allows research institutes to study the effects of psychedelic treatments for veterans dealing with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Baylor College of Medicine will conduct the first clinical trial of Psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic, to help treat the mental health condition triggered by a terrifying event, specifically in vets.

Though the study will take several years to complete, Lynnette Averill, an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine, says she's seen psychedelics work wonders on mental health patients.