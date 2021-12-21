New leadership sworn in to the city of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg certified the winners of last week's runoff races Monday, leading to new faces on the City Council and a new leader in the mayoral seat.

Former Edinburg City Manager RamiroGarza Junior was one of three individuals sworn in Monday after beating incumbent Mayor Richard Molina by a total of 467 votes.

Garza had campaigned under the platform of a "fresh start" for the city.

The new council also includes Dan Diaz, who will be representing place one, and Jason De Leon of place two.

The new group of leaders will have their first official meeting Tuesday night.