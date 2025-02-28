New Mission fire chief sworn in

The Mission City Council swore in Mike Silva as the new fire chief during a special meeting Thursday night.

"Your fire department is always there when you call and will continue providing the best service that we can," Silva said.

Silva was appointed interim fire chief after the former fire chief resigned. He has been a firefighter with Mission for 26 years, and he's been a part of the fire union for 16 years.

That's why he thinks he's the best fit for the job.

"I understand the morale that needs to be changed, that is exactly where we are headed. The leadership I am bringing to the table is one of those that is unique to my staff," Silva said.

Since the city switched to both a fire and EMS based system, fire and city leaders have been working to avoid burnout.

The new fire chief says he plans to focus on staffing.