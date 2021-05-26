New mobile facility to train first responders

Rio Grande Regional Hospital is showing off their newest mobile training tool designed to help first responders train in real-life situations.

The EMS training facility comes to McAllen from Rio Grande Regional's Houston affiliate and is equipped with adult, child and even infant mannequins.

These mannequins help to show real life situations that EMS workers will see on a day to day basis from airway blockages, seizures, delivering a baby, and other emergencies.

"We're very happy to introduce the simulator to the Rio Grande Valley," RGRH Chief Operating Officer David Irizarry said. “This shows that they can maintain their skills and improve on those scenarios to deliver better care."

These simulations can also be monitored outside the ambulance thanks to a flat screen television where different scenarios can be reviewed.

"Hands on training in the EMS field is something that's completely revolutionized the way that we think our approach to trauma care and how we implement our protocols," clinical coordinator Richard Becerra said.