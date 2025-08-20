New mural debuts in Harlingen

A splash of color is catching eyes in downtown Harlingen as a local artist blends history, culture, and community pride.

Former teacher Adrian Rodriguez left the text books for paintbrushes to pursue art full-time, and now his lessons are written on the walls of the city.

His latest creation is a vintage-postcard style mural on North Commerce Street of the word “Harlingen," with each letter having different elements that make up the city.

The mural was commissioned by the city's downtown improvement district, and was funded through $52,000 from the city’s public improvement taxes.

“Hopefully it brings a lot of attention to the city and to people in general who just like public art,” Rodriguez said.

The mural is part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the area and boost tourism. Harlingen residents say it's already making an impact.

Watch the video above for the full story.