New plan to process asylum requests prompting concerns

President Joe Biden announced a new immigration plan that allows foreigners to ask for asylum through a smartphone app, but they must do so from their own country.

The U.S. will also allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years after passing a background check and proving they have a financial sponsor in the U.S.

Brownsville humanitarian organizations say at least 1,000 Nicaraguans have been dropped off at the Brownsville bus station every month for the last three months.

One activist who helps Nicaraguan immigrants in Texas says it's already hard enough for some Nicaraguans to leave their own country.

“If you're put on any list that says that you are an opposition member, they will not allow you to cross the borders,” Muriel Saenz said. “They will detain you, take you to jail, disappear you, torture you, who knows."

Those caught crossing the border illegally will be kicked back to Mexico — in some cases with no way home.