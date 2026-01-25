More than 2,000 AEP Texas customers in Harlingen are without power
A total of 2,044 AEP customers in Harlingen are without power, according to AEP Texas.
According to AEP's outage map, the power outages are in the area between South Ed Carey Drive and Dixieland Road.
The outage map said the power outages began at around 6:18 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored at around 9:30 p.m.
This comes as a cold front makes its way into the Rio Grande Valley. A freeze warning has been put into effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.
More News
News Video
-
Mission woman qualifies for Boston Marathon after competing in Houston race
-
Harlingen waterworks projects race against grant deadline
-
Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp in Cameron County closed for repairs
-
New mile-long walking trail connecting Brownsville and Los Fresnos unveiled
-
New Edinburg trail along Freddy Gonzalez Drive in the works
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View
-
Sharyland girls and Edinburg North boys basketball teams shine in Friday night...
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to...
-
Sharyland Pioneer cheer squad wins 5A Division II state championship
-
Tristen Newton's 36 points lead Vipers past Rip City Remix