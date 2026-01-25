More than 2,000 AEP Texas customers in Harlingen are without power

AEP Texas power outage map shows more than 2,000 customers in Brownsville are without power. (Photo courtesy of AEP Texas)

A total of 2,044 AEP customers in Harlingen are without power, according to AEP Texas.

According to AEP's outage map, the power outages are in the area between South Ed Carey Drive and Dixieland Road.

The outage map said the power outages began at around 6:18 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored at around 9:30 p.m.

This comes as a cold front makes its way into the Rio Grande Valley. A freeze warning has been put into effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday, according to the First Warn 5 Weather Team.