New police chief for the city of Pharr sworn in on Monday

5 hours 46 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 9:07 AM June 06, 2023 in News - Local

Juan Gonzalez has officially become the police chief for the city of Pharr. Gonzalez was sworn in at the city commissioner's meeting on Monday.

"Really feeling excited, feeling it a sense of opportunity to continue to grow," Gonzalez said. "I think there are some things that, as a community, we always want to continue to push forward."

Gonzalez was appointed interim-police chief last September, after the sudden departure of Andy Harvey. He's been with Pharr Police Department since 2007.

