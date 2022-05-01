New program aims to teach the public how to control severe bleeding

A free, lifesaving program will be offered next month in the city of Pharr to teach the public how to control severe bleeding.

Pharr EMS Chief Danny Ramirez said the skills taught in the Stop the Bleed program are crucial following a traumatic injury.

“When they get here, they can expect to learn how to apply a tourniquet, how to do wound packing, and also it's the process, don't forget to call 9-11.” Ramirez said, adding that you never know when these skills might come in handy.

“It can happen anywhere. It can be a shooting, it can happen at home —your child can fall through a glass window and then cut an artery in their arm,” Ramirez said.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 19.