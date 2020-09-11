New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is questionable

Due to the pandemic, signatures on mail-in voting ballots will be verified by local county election departments — to avoid voter fraud.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said sometimes the early-voting election staff would question a voter's signature on their ballot, because it didn't match the signature on their early-voting request form.

"There wasn't enough time for us to send a notice or to have the voter try and cure it,” Garza said.

