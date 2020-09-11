x

New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is questionable

3 hours 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 September 11, 2020 2:03 PM September 11, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Due to the pandemic, signatures on mail-in voting ballots will be verified by local county election departments — to avoid voter fraud. 

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said sometimes the early-voting election staff would question a voter's signature on their ballot, because it didn't match the signature on their early-voting request form.

"There wasn't enough time for us to send a notice or to have the voter try and cure it,” Garza said. 

Watch the video for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days