New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is questionable
Due to the pandemic, signatures on mail-in voting ballots will be verified by local county election departments — to avoid voter fraud.
Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said sometimes the early-voting election staff would question a voter's signature on their ballot, because it didn't match the signature on their early-voting request form.
"There wasn't enough time for us to send a notice or to have the voter try and cure it,” Garza said.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Health Care workers climbing stairs to honor 9/11 victims and firefighters
-
Vanguard Academy remembers victims of 9/11 attack
-
New ruling means mail-in ballot won't be thrown out if signature is...
-
RGV livestock show kicks off virtually on Friday
-
Old air conditioning systems in schools could be a COVID-19 spreader