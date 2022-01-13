New shopping center in Donna to open in March

Four new stores are set to open soon in Donna.

Ross, Burlington, DD’s Discounts and Five Below are scheduled to open in March in a new building off the expressway. Officials say the stores are projected to pull in $40 million a year in sales.

"This street here, actually, is the street that takes you to over to the Donna International Bridge,” said Donna City Manager Carlos Yerena. “I think that's one of the reasons why this retail center came in. The fact that we have access to the Mexican shopper, but also we're centrally located."

Yerena says the city is also getting a Panda Express and Wendy’s.