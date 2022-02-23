Biologists worry next COVID mutation can come from Texas deer

The COVID-19 virus is quickly spreading among deer, and a new study in south Texas is trying to figure out what happens if humans are exposed to those deer.

Dr. Douglas Watts at UT El Paso said there is no evidence the deer are getting anything but mild symptoms from Covid, and it currently can't be transmitted back to humans.

Dr. Watts said it's not just humans carrying the virus and serving as possible sources of mutation, many deer are also in the mix.

The concern is a mutation of the virus is likely to happen with a larger population.

"If we see the same thing occur in white-tail deer, then there's certainly an opportunity for variants to emerge,” Dr. Watts said. “And it could be that some of these variants could be transmitted to humans and from human to human."

