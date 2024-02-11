New Tax Collector's Office opens in Brownsville

A new Tax Collector's Office is now open over in the Southmost area in Brownsville.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new building on Friday. Its new location is at the 3000 block of Southmost Road.

"It's going to service a lot of people, and I believe in my heart that the people deserve this building. I think it's about time," Head of the Cameron County Tax Collector's Office Antonio Tony Yzaguirre said.

The new building costs around $3 million to build. It has five ATMS and three self-service lanes. The building has a capacity of 52 customers.