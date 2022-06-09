New toll road construction underway in Hidalgo County

A new toll road in Hidalgo County officially broke ground on Wednesday.

The $281 million project will connect more than 12 miles between the Pharr International Bridge with the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission.

The new toll road will have two main lanes going in both directions.

County officials say that this will help speed up international supply chain movements.

The project is expected to be complete by 2026.