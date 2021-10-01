New Wi-Fi service available in Los Ebanos

Hidalgo County is working to improve internet access for students in rural areas.

The county is hoping to create what is called a mesh network, a group of towers and Wi-Fi radios working together.

There are 25 more within the county that are said to be completed by the end of the year.

“It was crucial for the children that live in Los Ebanos to be able to — for us to be able to have internet access for them,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Evarado “Ever” Villarreal.

Dr. Magda Villarreal, assistant superintendent for student services of La Joya ISD, said the lack of internet access was affecting students, especially when classes turned virtual last year due to the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the area in itself does not lend itself to that,” Dr. Villarreal said. “Now with this internet tower that we have, that being provided by Hidalgo County, it is going to provide an array of opportunities for our kids to be able to do research.”

The growing public Wi-Fi project is being funded with money from the American Rescue Plan.

The internet service is coming from the company Smartcom as part of a three-year contract.