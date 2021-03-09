No increase in utility bill for BPUB customers

Brownsville Public Utility Board customers won't be seeing higher prices during the month of March as February bills begin rolling out.

March bills will stay at current rates and charges, BPUB said. If some customers do see higher bills, the utility company says it's most likely a result of increased electricity use during last month’s freeze.

BPUB said they are still looking at the high costs of natural gas and purchased power during the storm and evaluating how it will impact customers in the future and they not conducting service disconnections in an effort to help customers following the event.