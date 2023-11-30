Non-profit helping migrants prepare for winter

A non-profit in Brownsville is helping migrants get ready for winter, and officials are asking for help.

Team Brownsville says compared to past months, the number of migrants arriving at their welcome center has dropped, which is why they want to make sure they have enough warm clothing to give out before winter starts.

The non-profit helps migrants who cross the border illegally get to their next destination, and volunteers spent Tuesday going through donation boxes.

Team Brownsville President Andrea Rudnik says the number of migrants arriving to their welcome center is anywhere from 100 to 150 every day.

She says over the last six months they have seen a lot of children. In fact, on some days, there are more children than adults.

"We try to prioritize children. We try to give every child a new complete outfit...shirt, pants, underwear, socks, shoes, a jacket. That's our priority to do that. We don't always meet make the target, depending on how many kids we might get in all of the same size," Rudnik said.

She explained donations will go to two locations; some will go to their center for migrants arriving, and others to Reynosa and Matamoros for migrants living in pop-up camps and shelters.

Team Brownsville is prioritizing taking blankets, jackets and other winter clothes to asylum seekers across the border.

Rudnik says the items they need the most are adult jackets.