Non-profit organization to hold rally to encourage 2020 Census response

The Texas Counts Virtual Road Trip initiative is getting ready to rally the Rio Grande Valley streets in an effort to get everyone counted for the 2020 Census.

According to data by Texas Counts and the U.S. Census Bureau Texas is number 41 among the 50 states when it comes to completion – this could have an effect on federal funding for Texas.

The rally will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Alamo between Alamo Road and Tower Road – making a stop in areas with the lowest percentage of response.

