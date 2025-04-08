x

Nueva heladería disponible en Palmview

Tuesday, April 08 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Sammy's Ice Cream es una nueva heladería ubicada en Palmview, la cual ofrece diferentes sabores de helados. 

Ubicación: 705 N Bentsen Palm Dr , Palmview, TX, United States, 78574.

Invitada: Abby Stephanie Diaz propietaria de la heladería. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

