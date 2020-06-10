Number of coronavirus cases at Port Isabel detention center jumps to 22

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Tuesday that 22 people jailed at the Port Isabel detention center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Data published by ICE show 19 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 under isolation or monitoring at the Port Isabel detention center and a total of 22 confirmed cases since the agency started testing detainees.

The detention center had just eight cases on Monday.

Since the pandemic started, ICE has administered nearly 5,100 tests for COVID-19. Nearly 800 tests came back positive.