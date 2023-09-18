Officer-involved shooting in Alamo under investigation

The Texas Rangers is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Alamo.

The Texas Rangers and the Alamo Police Department haven’t released much information on the shooting that happened Sunday night on Pecan Drive.

Alamo police is assisting in the investigation.

Channel 5 News reached out to Alamo police and the Texas Rangers, but neither agency would say who was shot and if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.