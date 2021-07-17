Officials, organizations react to DACA ruling

Several officials and organizations have reacted to a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Read their full statement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ruling below:

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas:

“I am disappointed by yesterday’s ruling and its impact on families across the country, but it will not derail our efforts to protect Dreamers. The Biden-Harris Administration—and this country—remain as committed as ever to ensuring that Dreamers are protected from the threat of deportation and are allowed to continue to contribute to this country that is their home. DHS remains focused on safeguarding DACA, and we will engage the public in a rulemaking process to preserve and fortify DACA. The Department of Justice also intends to appeal yesterday’s order. Moreover, we will continue processing DACA renewal requests, consistent with the ruling. Still, only the passage of legislation will give full protection and a path to citizenship to DACA recipients. In January, President Biden offered a legislative proposal, and in March the House of Representatives passed the 'American Dream and Promise Act.' I urge Congress to act swiftly to enact legislation through the reconciliation process to provide permanent protection that the American people want and Dreamers have earned.”

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez:

“The recent ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen to stop new applications for DACA will leave thousands of immigrant teenagers and young adults in limbo and prevent them from accessing American legal protections. These individuals are productive members of society and Americans in every way except on paper. I am deeply disappointed by this ruling and will continue to fight for a pathway for citizenship for these young people. It’s now on Congress to ensure that we codify these protections for Dreamers.”

LUPE Director of Community Organizing Daniel Diaz:

“1 in 5 DACA recipients lives in the borderlands, and we are all the better for it. DACA recipients and immigrants play an essential role providing for the needs of communities on both sides of the border. And in the face of border militarization and criminalization, immigrants have created opportunities to thrive here. But power-hungry politicians like Governor Greg Abbott, who led the charge to end DACA, have kept our immigrant neighbors and family vulnerable to political and economic exploitation.

It is far past time Congress does right by undocumented immigrants. Rio Grande Valley Members of Congress must have courage and act boldly. Their inaction leaves immigrant youth, TPS holders, farmworkers and essential workers vulnerable to attacks from Governor Abbott and other power-hungry politicians. Our congressmen cannot come home for August recess without delivering a path to Citizenship for undocumented people. Literally right now, Congress has the avenue they need in the budget reconciliation process. RGV Members of Congress, you have the path and no excuses. Immigrant youth won DACA and will not stop fighting until all people without documents can live free and thrive.”

ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project Director Omar Jadwat

“This ruling is wrong and is subject to appeal. But Dreamers’ futures shouldn’t be in the hands of the courts. It is absolutely urgent that Congress acts now through the budget reconciliation process to provide Dreamers and other undocumented members of our communities with reliable status and a pathway to citizenship.”