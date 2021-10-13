Officials react to border restrictions being lifted next month

For the first time since last March, non-essential travel across land ports of entry will continue.

This will only be for those who are fully vaccinated, and must show proof of vaccination.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said this announcement is a positive first step in re-establishing cross border trade.

"Those of us here in the Valley and the entire border area, we're reliant on that cross border trade,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said. “We want our friends from Mexico to continue to come over here and visit and spend their money and travel."

Officials from multiple counties in the Valley worked with Mexican authorities to vaccinate maquiladora workers in an effort to boost vaccination rates for our neighbors.

U.S. officials haven't said which day in November land ports of entry will re-open. However, Mexico's president - Andrés Manuel López Obrador - said "We're now going to have normalcy in our northern border starting November 1."

