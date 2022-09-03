Officials warn against drinking and driving during No Refusal weekend

Those planning to have a few alcoholic drinks over Labor Day weekend are being urged to find a sober driver.

Law enforcement officers across the entire Valley will be on the lookout for drunk drivers as part of the no Refusal weekend.

As part of the campaign, all individuals pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving will have their blood drawn if they refuse a breathalyzer test.

Authorities arrested 160 people for DWI charges during last year's No Refusal weekend.

The campaign continues through Monday.