Oficial de policía de Brownsville sufre accidente automovilístico
Un policía de Brownsville resultó accidentado por otro vehículo, en la Frontage North Expressway frente al hotel Marriotti Inn.
Estas son imágenes del accidente reportado en una publicación de redes sociales de la policía de Brownsville.
Explican que la moto del oficial formaba parte del desfile que acompañaba los restos del oficial del condado Cameron, fallecido cuando resultó impactado por un vehículo.
El oficial fue evaluado en el hospital y sus heridas fueron menores de lo esperado.
