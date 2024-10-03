x

Oficial de policía de Brownsville sufre accidente automovilístico

3 hours 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, October 03 2024 Oct 3, 2024 October 03, 2024 5:53 PM October 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un policía de Brownsville resultó accidentado por otro vehículo, en la Frontage North Expressway frente al hotel Marriotti Inn.

Estas son imágenes del accidente reportado en una publicación de redes sociales de la policía de Brownsville.

Explican que la moto del oficial  formaba parte del desfile que acompañaba los restos del oficial del condado Cameron, fallecido cuando resultó impactado por un vehículo.

El oficial fue evaluado en el hospital y sus heridas fueron menores de lo esperado.

