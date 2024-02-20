Ohio man arrested following vehicle theft in South Padre Island

A 42-year-old man from Ohio is in custody in South Padre Island following the theft of a vehicle, according to a news release.

Jerry Franklin Rogers is in custody of the South Padre Island Police Department after police responded to a report of a vehicle that was stolen at the 300 block of Padre Boulevard Tuesday around 1:45 p.m.

According to the release, the vehicle was located in Port Isabel.

The news release identified Rogers as the suspect of the vehicle theft who “refused all contact attempts made by officers,” causing a tactical team to enter the home Rogers was in.

“The suspect fled on foot and was quickly apprehended. The vehicle will be returned to the owner,” the release added.