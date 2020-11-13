Oklahoma Police Say McAllen Woman Charged with Aggravated Trafficking

WESLACO – A McAllen woman is charged with aggravated trafficking.

Oklahoma police say on Monday, 21-year-old Jasmine Morales was taken into custody after investigators discovered her attempting to smuggle liquid methamphetamine.

The Norman Police Department says they found over 1,200 pounds of the narcotics inside the cab of a truck parked in the parking lot of a hotel.

Officials say the drugs' estimated street value over $4 million.

