One-stop shop for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations at Pharr EMS Headquarters

The state contracted a company to run a COVID-19 testing site and vaccination clinic at the Pharr EMS Headquarters.

No registration is required and all walk-ins are welcome at the headquarters, located near the I-69C Expressway on Cage and Sioux roads

COVID vaccinations will be available from Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pediatric, first, second and booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

Free PCR COVID tests will be done at the south side of the parking lot from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Sherri Abendroth, DHR Health director of emergency response and preparedness, said the testing site will more than likely remain at this location for the next couple of months or until the demand drops.

