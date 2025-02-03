One woman killed in two-vehicle crash in McAllen

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

One woman died in a Sunday morning crash that hospitalized two other individuals, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.

The crash happened Sunday at around 9:50 a.m. on 23rd Street north of Dicker Road.

A previous version of this article cited Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez saying that two people died in the crash. On Sunday afternoon, Gloria said only one person had died in the crash.

The victim was identified as a female passenger of an SUV that rolled over in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other woman in the SUV was hospitalized. A man identified as an occupant in the other vehicle involved in the crash was also hospitalized.

Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Channel 5 News has reached out to the McAllen Police Department for additional details. Check back for updates.