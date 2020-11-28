Online sales, driven by social media, boost small businesses during pandemic

The disruption of Black Friday shopping at big box stores may provide an opportunity for small businesses with a little social media savvy.

During the past eight months, many local businesses have switched to online sales.

Loretta Rodriguez sells necklaces, bracelets and earrings on Instagram. She uses giveaways to boost her audience and reach more customers.

William Jimenez of Lazarus Vintage also sells online.

He's been selling online for about three years, and his business increased during the pandemic.

Watch the video for the full story.