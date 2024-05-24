Online survey to determine possibility of lead exposure in Sharyland water supply customers

The Sharyland Water Supply Corporation wants to make sure their customers' water is lead-free.

As part of their efforts, they're asking customers to answer a few questions about the age and type of plumbing their home has.

“The houses that might have a higher chance of potential lead is anything prior to 1986,” Sharyland Water Supply Corporation General Manager Carlos Lima said.

In 1987, Congress banned the use of pipes and plumbing materials that were not "lead free" when it came to drinking water.

The World Health Organization says exposure to lead over time causes long-term harm in adults, including an increased risk of high blood pressure and heart and kidney problems.

The online survey will help the corporation create an inventory “on who could potentially have lead in their pipes at home,” Lima said.

The online survey will be up until October, and the Sharyland Water Supply Corporation plans on handing the results over to the United States Environmental Protection Agency and if needed they'll ask for federal funds to help replace people's lead pipes.

If you’re a Sharyland Water Supply Corporation, click here to complete the survey.

Watch the video above for the full story.