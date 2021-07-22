Operation Lone Star brings free medical services to Valley families

Free medical services will be available to Valley families at no cost through the Texas Department of State Health Service's Operation Lone Star, an emergency plan set in place for a widespread medical emergency or natural disaster.

The medical services will be available to residents of all ages from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 at the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School.

For more than two decades, federal, state, and local first responders and officials have come together to exercise Operation Lone Star.

The National Guard, Hidalgo County, PSJA ISD, and several other agencies partner up to keep their full-scale emergency response training up to date by offering health care screenings to the public at no cost.

"It's an exercise," the Director of Health Services for PSJA ISD Sulema Solis said. "We're practicing for any type of emergency preparedness, just like we did for a COVID."

The medical services include, but are not limited to, COVID-19 vaccines, immunizations, and dental and vision screens.