Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting SPI

Residents and spring breakers on South Padre Island relished the opportunity to see the classic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels made the first of three stops at the island to raise awareness for a local non-profit.

"We are raising money for our building fund,” Sherry Pindard, director of operations for Friends of Animal Rescue said. “We're going to have our new three-story shelter here.”

The shelter is expected to have a vet clinic offering services after hours and on the weekends. It will also have a floor dedicated to boarding, grooming and doggy day care, Pindard said.

The Wienermobile will be at LongBoard Bar and Grill on Friday and the Sea Ranch on Saturday.

Visit spifriendsofanimalrescue.com for more details.