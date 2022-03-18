Over 1,000 acres burned in Starr County brushfire

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The roads have reopened after a Friday afternoon brushfire closed a portion of Highway 83 near Alto Bonito in Starr County.

The fire burned 1,086 acres, according to a spokeswoman.

The fire caused several road closures and detours in effect in Sullivan City as officials work to battle a blaze near the city.

The fire started at around noon due to a trash fire on the La Paloma subdivision, according to La Casita Volunteer Fire Department Chief Armando Acevedo.

“Burning trash in weather like this — it has repercussions," Acevedo said.

One unoccupied home and a storage shed were lost to the fire.

According to Rio Grande City spokeswoman Angelina Villarreal, local and regional authorities were at the scene fighting the blaze, which was heading eastbound around the La Paloma subdivision.

The fire is 45% contained, Villarreal added.

In a social media post published on Friday afternoon, Sullivan City asked those traveling westbound on the expressway to be vigilant of the closures in effect.

