Over 1,700 pairs of socks collected during Valley Baptist sock drive
The Salvation Army received over 1,700 pairs of socks thanks to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.
Hospital staff collected the socks as part of their second-ever “Sock-tober” drive. The Salvation Army will distribute the socks to those in need.
Valley Baptist Medical Center officials said they hope to make the sock drive an annual event.
Those looking to donate any warm clothing to the Salvation Army can do so online.
