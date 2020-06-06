Over 6,000 coronavirus tests administered in Hidalgo County, 5 more test positive

Hidalgo County announced five more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 394.

The new patients include two Pharr residents, a McAllen woman in her 20s, an Alton woman in her 30s and an Edinburg man in his 30s.

Medical professionals have tested 6,219 people in Hidalgo County, according to a county news release. Officials say 6.3% of the people tested have tested positive for the virus, which is “considered good” by the Word Health Organization.

Judge Richard F. Cortez mentions the county will be ramping up testing in the next few weeks, which is expected to raise the total number of confirmed cases.

According to the news release, five more people were released from isolation on Monday. The total number of people who have been released is now 223. Officials also report 15 people are being hospitalized, including four in intensive care units.