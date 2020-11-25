Overgrown grass raising safety concerns for San Juan family

A San Juan family, having issues with overgrown grass near their property, reached out to Channel 5 News for help.

San Juan Resident Ricardo Cruz said the tall grass in the alleyway behind his mothers house is becoming a safety issue.

"You know, there could be anything down there," Cruz said. "The grass is dry. Anything could start it up. Any cigarette, anything."

The alleyway separating the Cruz family and their neighbors home is an unincorporated area that the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 is responsible for.

Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Chief of Staff Armando Garza said anyone having issues with property they don't own should reach out to their respective precinct.

