Palm Valley Animal Society launching event to promote dog adoptions, fostering

Ashley Garcia welcomed a 7-year-old dog, Duchess, into her home this week. She said it’s the second time she decided to foster a dog From Palm Valley Animal Society.

She said she wishes she could adopt, but it currently doesn’t fit her lifestyle.

“I kind of like what I'm doing right now even though it's hard, but I feel it's important," Garcia said. “Just like knowing you’re saving their lives, and they're going to go to a good home."

PVAS hopes more people like Garcia help out. The shelter currently doesn’t have enough space for any incoming puppies. There are nearly 400 puppies at the shelter waiting for a home.

Animal shelter officials say they hope more people will consider fostering over giving pets as gifts to prevent families returning dogs they weren’t ready for.

As part of that initiative, PVAS is bringing back their "Home for the Holidays" event to make room at their shelter, and hopefully find their dogs a permanent home.

“You come on Christmas Eve and pick up, and then you return it the day after Christmas,” PVAS Director of Communications Faith Wright said. “That way all the dogs can be home for Christmas morning."

Fostering a dog or puppy currently free. The shelter will provide food, blankets and everything you need to take care of a furry friend.

The shelter also has 908 dogs and 260 cats available for adoption.