Palmhurst resident claims $1 million in lottery ticket
A Palmhurst resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate, according to a news release from Texas Lottery.
The ticket was bought at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5700 N. 23rd St, in McAllen.
The Palmurst resident wished to remain anonymous.
The Texas Lottery says this was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, adding that the overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.62.
