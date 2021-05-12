Palmview Flea Market to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12, at the Palmview Flea Market.

Moderna vaccines will be administered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m at the flea market located at 409 W Silverado Street.

Registration or ID is not required to get a shot.

Also, anyone who missed their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and is still eligible to receive it may do so at the clinic. Recipients must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, officials said.