x

Palmview Flea Market to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

3 hours 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, May 12 2021 May 12, 2021 May 12, 2021 11:43 AM May 12, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12, at the Palmview Flea Market. 

Moderna vaccines will be administered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m at the flea market located at 409 W Silverado Street. 

Registration or ID is not required to get a shot. 

Also, anyone who missed their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and is still eligible to receive it may do so at the clinic. Recipients must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card, officials said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days