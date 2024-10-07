Palmview police: Man arrested after 4-year-old son found wandering the street naked

A 27-year-old man will be arraigned on charges of endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance after his 4-year-old son was found wandering the street naked, according to the Palmview Police Department.

The child was found Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at the 700 block of Jimenez Drive, according to Palmview Police Chief Jose Treviño.

According to Treviño, a neighbor found the child and called police. The neighbor informed responding officers of where the child resided.

When police arrived at the residence, they noticed the front door was open and went inside, where they found the child’s father — identified as Edwin Ibanez — asleep in the bedroom.

As Ibanez was waking up, officers noticed “clear plastic baggies containing a crystal like substance and a clear pipe on the bed near Edwin,” Treviño said.

According to Treviño, Ibanez admitted to consuming drugs and was placed under arrest. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Child Protective Services were notified of the incident, and the child was released to his grandmother.

The child was found to be in good health, Treviño added.