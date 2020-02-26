Pantherettes Sticking Together At The Next Level

WESLACO - It was college signing day at Weslaco High School where a pair of Pantherettes decided to stick together.

Weslaco soccer players Hariklia Sotelo and Marisol Munoz committed to Jarvis Christian College Wednesday afternoon.

Several Valley athletes are headed to Jarvis Christian.

Their soccer programs have signed 18 boys and 16 girls from 10 different Valley high schools this year.