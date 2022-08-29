Parents concerned about busy intersection near school in Pharr

Parents are concerned about a busy intersection near a school in Pharr.

Parents say car accidents happen often at the intersection of Fir Street and Minnesota Road, which is near the IDEA Owassa campus.

"The stop sign is way back there," said parent Irma Trevino. "There's a whole line of people going into school to drop their children. Yet, we have to come all the way forward to be able to see if there's any traffic coming."

"I saw the crash yesterday, as well, and just now trying to get to that side-- it's impossible to see traffic coming," said parent Armando Cazar.

Some parents say they have even gone to IDEA Public Schools for answers.

IDEA Public Schools sent the following statement to Channel 5 News:

"Staff administration met with parents to hear their concerns and will continue to work in partnership with the city of Pharr to enhance the safety and security and implement speed measures in school zones."