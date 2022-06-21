Parents encouraged to take part in school safety

School safety is still on the minds of parents and first responders in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

Active shooter trainings and more cops on campus is now the reality at many schools.

Some law enforcement officials are urging parents to ask their child's school about their active shooter response plan to know exactly what they should and should not do.

"And that can cause complications in law enforcement in the school's response if parents begin to show up at the school," said Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputy Ricardo Garcia.

Officials are asking parents find out where the reunification site would be at their child’s school in an emergency.

"One of the most important parts to close that loop is going to be training our parents," Garcia said.

Parents can also help avoid crisis situations with their own kids by reaching out to a school counselor or reporting suspicious activity from other students.

"Please ensure that that the school districts do have what's called a behavioural assessment," said Jay Aguayo, safety and transportation, Region 1 Educational Service.

The two-hour our security summit meeting held last week by Region 1 included local law enforcement and school districts from Laredo all the way to Brownsville. During that meeting, they discussed active shooter training and the need to create a family reunification plan in case of an emergency.