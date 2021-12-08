Parents react after Mercedes middle school ordered to shelter in place

Some parents are upset at Mercedes ISD after a shelter in place order was placed at their child’s school.

The order at Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School was lifted Wednesday afternoon. It was issued after an alleged threat was found on a note. But some parents told Channel 5 News that they only knew about the order from their frantic children who were texting them.

One parent said this isn't the first time this has happened.

"Our children let us know,” Irma Cantu said. “The first time this happened we got an automated call and that's how we knew the shelter in place had been lifted."

Parents say they wish the school would share details about what is happening while it happens - instead of having to find out afterwards, or from their kids.

"They're not reaching out to us to let us know hey it's actively happening,” Stacy Carr said. “We're only finding out by our children."

After the shelter in place was lifted, the district released a statement saying in part they will continue to take all measures necessary to maintain a safe and secure environment at all campuses.

Mercedes ISD did not specify what the note said, or provide any additional information since the shelter in place was lifted.